It Took Me Twenty Years To Achieve This Fame That I Am Being Showered With From My Audience And Become A Household Name Through Anupamaa

Twenty Years To Achieve This Fame

MUMBAI :Rupali Ganguly, who shot into the limelight with the successful running television show Anupamaa, which airs on Star Plus, has become a household name. Rupali Ganguly essays the titular role in the show Anupamaa. The show commenced in 2020 and has reached heights to achieve with number rated show and marking the number one position on the TRP charts with every new week.

Talking about the show, Rupali expressed herself, "I want to express my gratitude to Rajan Shahi for having faith in me and Star Plus for helping to mold us. It took me twenty-two years to be at the place I am today. My journey has been a rollercoaster ride with being a part of many shows with different genres from one another. Instead of calling me by my real name, people often refer to me as Anupama, which makes me feel proud. I feel inspired and motivated to approach each new day with optimism and vigor because of the audience's overwhelming love and support for me."

Anupamaa' is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on Star Plus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions.

 

 

