It was absolutely ridiculous to troll him: Nehha Pendse on trolls commenting on her boyfriend's weight

MUMBAI: Nehha Pendse, who was seen in Bigg Boss 12, is in a relationship with Shardul Singh Bayas. She made her relationship official a month ago. Now, the two are set to begin the new chapter of their life.



Speaking about her wedding plans, Nehha told BT, “It will be a Maharashtrian wedding that will happen in early 2020; I plan to wear a saree for the main rituals. This is what we are looking at right now. But we have to take a call on whether we will go all out or to make it a small family affair."



While Neha received congratulatory messages from her friends and fans when she announced the news, there were unpleasant comments too about Shardul's weight. Speaking about the same, she said, “Why Shardul, I have also been trolled so many times when I had put on some weight during my show May I Come in Madam. As it is, he/she may be battling certain physical, emotional or health problems. And Shardul is not even in the entertainment industry, he is a businessman, so it was absolutely ridiculous to troll him."