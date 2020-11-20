It was fun reuniting with Meherzan Mazda for the music video: Mansi Srivastava

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported about actress Mansi Srivastava being roped in for a music video along with Television actor Meherzan Mazda. (Read here: Mansi Srivastava and Meherzan Mazda team up for THIS project)

The music video is set to release today (20th November 2020) and thus we got in touch with Mansi to know more about the project. Read the interview.

- Music videos have become a trend lately, and now you’ll feature in one. Your take on it

I feel it’s a cool thing that this trend has made a come back.It’s amazing to see collaborations of different labels with freshers as well as experienced.It feels nice & different to feature in them for the refreshing vibe it holds.

- Name any recent music videos that you’ve watched and found them impressive.

I really liked “Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi” for its wonderful picturisation & direction done by Divya Khosla Kumar.I loved the story it showcases as an artist.I also enjoy all the Punjabi music videos.

- Tell us about your music video with Meherzan.

Its a one-beat song sung by Rahul Mishra.It has a cute & romantic vibe.The lyrics are simple but very deep & I am confident that viewers would start humming it along.It was an amazing team & I had a lot of fun shooting it.

- How was the experience shooting for the same?

The experience was really good.This was the second time I worked on a project with Meherzan & the experience was quite different.The first time I shot with him was when I was new to Mumbai & extremely introvert by nature.This time it was fun for we have grown into buddies over the time.I was scared about shooting in the Covid situation but it turned out amazing with all precautions in hand.The locations we shot on were beautiful & add the vibe of Goa to the song.

Well, here’s wishing Mansi and Meherzan all the best for their music video.

