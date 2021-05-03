It was not easy to maintain Nandini's innocence: Anagha Bhosale

MUMBAI: Anagha Bhosale's character of the caring and innocent Nandini in Rajan Shahi's "Anupamaa" made the audience fall in love with her even though she joined the show midway. But the actress confessed it was not easy for her.

She said, "It was a process where all of us were involved including me, my director, Rajan sir, the creators, the writers, and everyone behind and in front of the camera. I won't say it was easy to maintain Nandini's innocence, but I was able to do that because it has been written so beautifully."

"The way she handles her relations, be it with Kavya or Samar or Anupamaa, it's quite interesting to watch. She cares for Kavya but at the same time they have their differences because she can't believe that her own maasi can be so manipulative. And also she never realised that she would make such a beautiful bond with Anupamaa, and people are loving that about her. I am so grateful for that. It's been a roller coaster ride but I love being Nandini and I am enjoying every bit of it," she added.

In the recent track of the show, the audience saw that Anupamaa has a tumour in her ovaries and the whole family and Nandini are trying their best to keep her happy. Anagha revealed that the audience can expect a lot of twists now.

"It was heartbreaking when I heard about the tumour, and I was quite shocked. We were just discussing it over the dinner at the location that it was a sudden twist in the tale. It's a commendable track and people are going to fall in love with it, also they're going to witness a lot of twists. They will see a new change in Samar and Nandini's relationship, and likewise with Vanraj, Kavya and Anupamaa. So it's quite exciting, and I'm looking forward to performing the next scenes," she said.

When asked what can we expect next from Nandini, she said, "Samar and Nandini's love story is going to move forward. Rajan Sir has created some of the best on-screen Jodis, and people love Sanan too. The credit goes to him and the writers."

"A lot will be shown of Nandini now, she will continue to be supportive of Anupamaa and Samar, but her past is going to be revealed which somewhere everyone was waiting for. So stay tuned for that, the audience is going to love it" Anagha concluded.