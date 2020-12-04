It was Rajan Shahi's birthday and the celebration didn't stop

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi turned a year older Thursday (December 3), and the ace producer made sure that he celebrated his big day with the cast and crew of all three of his shows. So, after cutting the cake and accepting wishes from the team of "Anupamaa", he headed to the sets of his Marathi show "Aai Kuthe Kay Karte" in the late afternoon, and then to the "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" family in the evening.

While Madhurani Gokhale-Prabhulkar welcomed Rajan on the "Aai Kuthe Kay Karte" sets, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, and Vrushika Mehta were clicked with him during the cake cutting on the "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sets".

Rajan always has a working birthday and even this year he kept up with the ritual while ensuring that his team also became a part of the day.

"Aai Kuthe Kay Karte" also got the TRP of 6 on his birthday, so it was double the celebration for the team. And "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", which is one of the longest-running TV shows, recently embarked on a new journey, which is being loved by the audiences.