It wasn't easy for me to get into the industry: Karan Singh Grover

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2019 01:02 PM

MUMBAI: Today, Karan Singh Grover is one of the most popular TV and film actors. The handsome lad has acted in TV series such as Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai and films like Alone and Hate Story 3. He is currently playing the role of Rishabh Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He has undoubtedly carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry, but the journey has not been so easy.

Recently, in an interview with SpotboyE.com, the actor spoke about his first audition and revealed, "It was for a TV commercial (shaving gel). But you know I have been rejected a lot of times. It wasn't easy for me to get into the industry. Like I remember when I used to go for TV shows they used to reject me saying, ‘No, you have a very hard face, you should try for modeling instead. And when I used to go for modeling, they used to tell me, ‘Your face is very soft, you should try your hands in acting.’ And I used to feel like, ‘oh nobody wants me’. So it took a lot of time for me to get zeroed down for my first show.”

