It's easier to experiment with online content: Sumeet Vyas

Actor Sumeet Vyas started his performing career with theatre, and has since been alternating between theatre, cinema and the web. Though his appearances in web series like "Permanent Roommates" and "TVF Tripling" were loved, Vyas gained Bollywood recognition after his role opposite Kareeena Kapoor Khan in "Veere Di Wedding".

The 36-year-old says the difference between films, online and TV is mainly the narrative.

"But the lines have started blurring, especially between TV and the online medium, even though their content and its duration, in the way people consume it, is slightly different. You watch a web series and you watch a film, you won't feel this is cheaper and that is expensive -- because the same technicians are working on both," says the actor.

He however, adds that online it's indeed easier to experiment with content. "People are scared of experimentation in films, which have so much money riding on them," says Vyas.

But working on different mediums, he says, has helped artistes like him to collaborate with people from varied fields in varied set-ups. "My journey in the entertainment industry has been great. I think I have tried everything that I wanted to in terms of media. I started with theatre, I'm glad that I got to work with so many different people. That really helps an artiste. You need to work with different people in different set ups to learn more," the actor says.

Vyas will next be seen in "Made in China", a film based on the life of a young entrepreneur from a small town in Gujarat. The film starring Rajkumar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani and Paresh Rawal is scheduled to be released this month.

He will also be seen in Alt Balaji series "The Verdict", in which he will seen reprising the role of Ram Jethmalani, who passed away last week.

