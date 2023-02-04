It's homecoming time: Freida Pinto to visit Mumbai after 3 years

MUMBAI:US-based Indian actress Freida Pinto is all set to visit to Mumbai after a gap of three years.

She will be seen making a whirlwind visit to Mumbai to attend Christian Dior's special fashion showcase on Thursday.

The actress has been specially invited to attend and be part of the special show dedicated to India.

Freida, who has been amidst prep for her upcoming projects, will be taking a few days off to be part of this special celebration.

Talking about her India visit, Freida says: "I'm coming back home to Mumbai after almost 3 years and I'm so excited that this trip is also going to be a meaningful one with Dior. When fashion brands use their platform to highlight the incredible contribution from other cultures and in this case my own, my Indian culture, it's an association I cannot afford to not get behind.

"This has already been an incredible year for India in the field of arts and sports and so it's only fair we add fashion to the list too."

Freida, via her production venture Freebird Films, is currently prepping for 'The Henna Artist' and Huma Abedin's biopic.

'The Henna Artist' is a series based on Alka Joshi's bestselling debut novel from Miramax TV written and executive produced by Sri Rao.

Abedin's New York Times bestselling memoir, "Both/And, A Life in Many Worlds", will be turned into a TV series where Freida will star as Hillary Clinton's top aide and longtime advisor in the project.

Pinto and her producing partner Emily Verellen Strom will executive produce the series alongside Abedin.

Prior to her visit to India, Freida, alongside Sharon Stone among other female luminaries, have been honoured at this year's New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) Muse Awards.

SOURECE-IANS

