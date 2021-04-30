It's my wish to work in several projects in different languages : Woh Apna Sa actor Sajjad Nyk

MUMBAI: The television industry is filled with so many talented artists who have proved themselves with their excellent work.

We have seen how aspiring actors come to Mumbai to fulfil their dreams of being a star. While some succeed, some are still struggling.

One of them is Sajjad Nyk who also aspired to be an actor. Well, Sajjad's journey in the showbiz world was not easy.

However, he didn't give up and after giving several auditions, he finally got a role in Zee TV's show Woh Apna Sa where he played the role of Bablu. People started recognising Sajjad from here.

ALSO READ: Sudeep Sahir QUITS Zee TV's Woh Apna Sa

Well, Sajjad went on to bag many high profile projects but he lost a few of them due to the COVID-19 pandemic which hit in the year 2020.

After a lot of struggles, Sajjad bagged another TV show Ankhiyan Udik Diya which is currently airing on Zee Punjabi. The actor is seen as Arjun Bajaj.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Sajjad was asked about his varied choices of starring in the Punjabi and Hindi TV industry.

The actor said, ''I wish to work in every industry and do every language shows and movies. I also want to work in the South industry. Of course, Bollywood is a dream for me and I hope I get a chance.''

Sajjad main purpose in doing this serial is to show his craft in various genres and in different dialects.

The actor reveals that he has had a great experience working in both industries so far.

Lastly, Sajjad also reveals that he is open to doing web-series as well as he feels that the newcomers are getting great opportunities to showcase their talent across the digital platforms.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Disha listens to all my nonsense: Ridhi Dogra