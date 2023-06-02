"It's not called interfering, it's taking a stand," says Manu Punjabi as he supports Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 16:59
MUMBAI :Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is receiving all the love from fans and viewers of the show. She is coming out as a winner and more and more people have started to see her lifting the trophy. The actress has been labeled as a figure of truth in the house as she makes sure that she raises her voice for what is right. She has time and again stood up for the valid matters of the house and shared her honest opinions.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss when players played the torture task for the final winning prize, contestants were hurt and went overboard to win the task. Team A was of Mandali and team B was of individual players. They gave their hundred percent to win the task but the task got over in a draw. The task took two days and all the players were seen with bruises and rashes after the task. Where players like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were seen crying and gaining sympathy, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was seen as the calmest and did not complain. She applied the ointment and ensured the pain.

The actress was also hurt and bruised. She had a bandage on her arm and ointment spread over her face, she also suffered an equal amount of pain as the rest. The ex-contestant Manu Punjabi praised the actress for not complaining and cribbing about her injuries and supported her for taking a stand whenever it was required. He said, "Priyanka ke naak pe bhi dekh sakte ho ki kitna bada nishan tha, hath pe bhi bruises ho rakhe hai. bure bure nishan dikh rahe hai toh hua har ladki ko nuksan hai. Yani dono side se hi sab kuch kiya gaya hai. Priyanka ke tang adane ko doston main kehta hu stand lena. Wajood ke liye stand lena, galat samne ho raha ho toh uspe stand lena, galat dekh na pao toh uspe stand lena aur khade hona. Priyanka ko kisi ke favor ki zarurat nahi thi jaisa baki log jaake dhundte hai"
(Priyanka had a big bruise on her nose and hands. There were many injury marks on her. That means the attack happened from both sides and both felt the repercussions. It's not called interfering, I call it taking a stand. To take a stand for what is right, to take a stand when you see something wrong happening, and stand firm on your grounds. Priyanka needed no one's favor like others)

Priyanka has shown a strong personality and has played the game like a true winner. Her fans are making her trend on social media with 8M tweets and counting on the 'Arising Winner Priyanka" trend and she is currently breaking records by being the fastest-trending contestant ever in the history of Bigg Boss.

 

