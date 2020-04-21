I've always got projects without auditions or screen tests, reveals Taarak Mehta actress Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one popular longest running sitcom which never fails to entertain the audience. With its interesting tracks, the show has been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The show has made the actors worldwide famous. People recognize them with their character portrayal.

Actress Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal, has surprised her fans by sharing an old portfolio picture from her college days. She revealed how fortunate she is to get work without auditions.

She wrote, “When I was in college, portfolio done, to approach producers for work... touch wood I've always got projects without auditions/ screen tests or without being asked for photos. My work was seen through my Hindi, Marathi and Gujrati plays and I was approached for serials.. I've been blessed, God has been kind... English commercial play karna hai... that experience is left out... let's see.”

Take a look!