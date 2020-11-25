Jaan Kumar Sanu states his father Kumar Sanu's claims of recommending son to music producers as UNTRUE

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a contestant. For a few weeks, he managed to entertain the masses.

However, due to less number of votes, he got eliminated this week.

Post his eviction, Jaan has been talking quite openly and unabashedly about the equation he shares with his father. In several interviews, Jaan has stated that Kumar Sanu chose to not keep any relationship with his sons.

Now, Jaan has reacted to a claim made by his father saying that he recommended his son to many music producers.

Reportedly, Kumar Sanu claimed that he recommended Jaan to many music producers and even supported the family whenever possible.

Also Read: Paras Kalnawat on Rupali Ganguly's character transformation: I like the new avatar of Anupamaa more than the previous one

Reacting to this, Jaan stated that he does not know how much of a truth his father's claims carry. Jaan claimed that he has visited the office of music producers and waited for hours to have a meeting. He also stated that if his father would have recommended him, someone would have given him a chance.

Jaan was quoted saying, "As per the recommendations everything that he has named. I don't know how much of it is true. Because I have gone to every producer, every music composer's office for the last 8-10 years, it's out there for everyone to see. You can ask them and they would agree with me that I have sat below offices, I have sat below garages. I have sat for hours and hours. I have spent nights sitting on the staircases of famous music composer's studios. And if my dad would have recommended me to so many people, I think one of them would have given me a chance if I am not wrong. That has not been the case so I don't know how much of it is true but now that the story has come out in front of everyone.".

Also Read: Paras Kalnawat on Rupali Ganguly's character transformation: I like the new avatar of Anupamaa more than the previous one

Credit: SpotboyE