Jaan Kumar Sanu tweets AGAINST Rahul Vaidya's RE-ENTRY in BB14

Colors’ most popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 has been grabbing many eye-balls. From ex-contestants of the show as challengers to evicted contestants of the season, the makers are filling up the Bigg Boss 14 house with many interesting faces to ensure full entertainment to the viewers. (Read here: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya all set to re-enter the show; Akansha Puri sends best wishes to the singer, says, '' Kill It This Time, Next Time I Will Take Care’' )

One of the popular contestants of this season Rahul Vaidya opted out of the show because of being homesick. However, after looking at the response he got from the viewers, Rahul changed his mind and returned to the show. Last night’s episode witnessed Rahul’s re-entry in the show. While his fans are elated on his re-entry, a few don't seem to be happy with Rahul’s return to the show.

Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu took to social media and expressed his disappointment over Rahul’s return in a sarcastic manner. He wrote:

Yaar ye kamaal hai. Vacation ke baad @rahulvaidya23 is back !!! Kaash hume bhi vacation milta aisa @PavitraPunia_ @shardulpandit11@ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @OrmaxMedia Bigg Boss is becoming Bigg Resort ! — Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaankumarsanu) December 14, 2020

