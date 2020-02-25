Jab Tak Best Nahi, Tab Tak Rest Nahi, sets the tone of Sony TV's latest offering – India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Over the years, Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth some of the finest and marquee properties on Indian television, thereby redefining weekend viewing. After the roaring success of Super Dancer – a dance reality platform for kids, Sony Entertainment Television presents India’s Best Dancer, a platform for dancers between the age group of 15 – 30 years. Industry’s best and most proficient names in the field of dancing, Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis will helm the mantle as judges of the show and will leave no stone unturned to pick the finest talent and challenge them week on week reiterating what the show stands for – Jab Tak Best Nahi, Tab Tak Rest Nahi. The show marks the comeback of ace choreographer Terence Lewis on television as a judge after 8 years. Hosted by the impeccable duo Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, India’s Best Dancer premieres on 29th February and will air every Sat-Sun at 8:00PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Produced by Frames Production Company, India’s Best Dancer will showcase the journey of some of the best talent who, with their solo performances, will compete to win the title. The show promises to be the toughest dance reality show on Indian television and the makers have ensured to make it challenging at every step. Starting with the Auditions, the contestants will get only 90 seconds on the clock to impress the judges with at least 3 Power Moves to head further in the competition. As the clock keeps ticking, the judges, or E.N.T specialists, will keep a close eye on the Entertainment, Newness and Technique that the contestants bring forth through their dancing. While Malaika will assess the ‘Entertainment’ quotient in each act, Geeta will look for ‘Newness’ in the moves and Terence will account for perfection in the ‘Technique’. The second phase of Mega Auditions will see the selected contestants battle it out in pairs and trios post a solo performance to move into the next round. In the Grand Premiere, the judges will announce the Top 12 contestants as the Best Barah who will have a respective mentor in the journey ahead. Week-on-week these 12 contestants will have to impress the judges and audience alike to move closer to winning the most coveted title of India’s Best Dancer!

The show auditioned across various cities to find talent that is not just the best but contestants who are constantly bettering themselves every single day. Passion, dedication and determination is what defines the talent on India’s Best Dancer and the audience will see a perfect mélange of power-packed performances and inspiring stories every week.