“Jab tak todenge nehin tab tak chodenge nehin" Rajani Mishra from Durgapur West Bengal inspires awe in Mr Bachchan with her stories of struggle on Sony Entertainment Television's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'

MUMBAI: There are quite a few wordsmiths that have graced the coveted hotseat on Sony Entertainment Television's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati. For the 14th season of the knowledge-based game show, that silver-tongued contestant turned out to be Rajani Mishra from Durgapur, West Bengal. Originally from Bihar, the 30-year-old would be playing the game with a cool head but exciting the audience as she inches closer and closer to bigger winning amounts. Yet, it would not only be her amazing gameplay but also her way with words that would amaze not only the audience but also the master orator, host, Mr Amitabh Bachchan.

The contestant would be defining herself to be a homemaker as well as a student. Talking about how she got married at the early age of 17 and a half, Rajani Mishra would proudly be declaring herself to be pursuing PhD, having completed her graduation, post-graduation and B.Ed with the support of her husband and her in-laws. She would talk about how she had to take care of two kids and a mother-in-law who was ill and yet, did not let go of her studies, which would heavily impress Mr Bachchan, "the result of all that is my reason for being here (on KBC), all because of my determination. Jab tak todenge nehin tab tak chodenge nehin (till I am not broken, I will not leave)". Rajani's determination to study and to be recognised for her knowledge will define her will to move ahead in the game as well as answer questions with a cool head. Not only that but Rajani would also talk about how her prize money is her life's first income and that she would be using her winning amount to further her education. She would reason her ambition by saying thusly, "Earlier I used to focus more on fashion, do online shopping etc. Then life showed me a phase when I realised aapka asli shringaar aapka gyaan hai (your actual ornament is your education). Among ten people, you can only be visible through your knowledge, not with clothes and ornaments." Mr Bachchan would then commend Rajani’s beautiful thoughts.

Talking about experiencing being on the hotseat, Rajani says, "It was momentous, being on the hotseat opposite the one and only Mr Amitabh Bachchan. Looking at sir and realising that I had reached the hotseat, I could not help but shed tears of joy. My heart still beats faster when I think of my experience of it all and I do not think I will be able to forget it. I left my husband at home, to take care of our children and came to play but he was still with me because the KBC team patched a call. I am thankful to Sony TV and to Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 for giving me such a wonderful experience."

