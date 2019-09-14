News

Jackky Bhagnani joins post-Ganpati visarjan clean-up drive

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 12:05 PM
Bollywood actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani on Friday reached Girgaon Chowpatty here to clean up the beach. Every year, post-Ganesh Visarjan celebrations, several volunteers take up the initiative of cleaning the beach and Jackky is one of them.
 
"We as individuals have to take the onus of keeping our planet healthy. In this age and time, it's amazing how people come together actively contributing their bit by cleaning the beaches. I believe we should avoid the use of plastic and its products to keep our surroundings worth the living. I would urge people to treat nature as their family," said Jackky.
 
On the work front, Jackky is looking forward to the launch of his label's upcoming single "Choodiyan" on September 16.
 
Source: IANS
Tags > Jackky Bhagnani, Girgaon Chowpatty, Ganesh Visarjan, Choodiyan,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Wedding Pictures and Chooda ceremony of Hanuman...

Wedding Pictures and Chooda ceremony of Hanuman and Babita in Patiala Babes
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy

past seven days