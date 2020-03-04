Jacqueline Fernandez thinks Asim Riaz should do this more often!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and actress Jacqueline Fernandez have been grabbing eyeballs for their upcoming collaboration.

Earlier, Jacqueline shared pictures from the dance rehearsals of their music video. Soon, Jacqueline and Asim shared makeup room videos as they kick-started shooting for their upcoming music video. Today, after sharing a glimpse of music video preps with fans, the Kick actress took to her social media to share a string of pictures with Asim requesting him to smile more often.

On Instagram, Jacqueline Fernandez shared pictures with Asim and captioned them, '@asimriaz77.official pls smile more it suits you!! new song coming out soon!!! @tseries.official.' In the pictures, Jacqueline is snapped dressed in an Indo-Western outfit, whereas Asim looks charming in formal attire. While the actress shared the pictures with Asim, Jacqueline requested the Bigg Boss 13 contestant to smile more. She went on to add that she wants Asim to smile as it suits him more.

In the string of pictures shared by Jacqueline, Asim is spotted smirking slightly while the former is seen flaunting her all-time million-dollar smile.

