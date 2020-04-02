News

"Jaegar keeps us occupied at all times" -Urvashi Dholakia

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2020 07:46 PM

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia's pet dog 'Jaegar' has been keeping her on her toes throughout this home quarantine phase.

With a lot more free time on hand now, Urvashi has been spending more quality time with Jaegar at home who is loving all the much wanted attention from her!

Besides all the fun and games between the two, Urvashi has also been strictly ensuring that his health be first priority in these uncertain times, by regularly consulting a vet to be educated on the precautions to be taken for animals in the need of hour.

Speaking about how she's enjoying her time with Jaegar at home, Urvashi shares,"Jaegar keeps us occupied at all times! He is so pampered that we are his official doormen! He can’t stay in one room for too long and wants to visit every room at his own time! So we all have to oblige by opening the door and letting him out turn by turn except for my mom. She is the Mother queen and if she asks him to leave the room he does so quietly. It’s truly a vision to watch! As we are the mere mortals who have to make sure that king Jaegar is met with all his needs!

Keeping necassary precautions in mind though, we have not restricted them totally, but have limited his outdoor walks. As its safer for him to be indoors right now. Other than that we are regularly consulting his vet on other precautionary measures which are to be followed from time to time."

Tags Urvashi Dholakia Kasauti Zindagi Kay Komolika Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here