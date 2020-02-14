News

Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi’s Maisha Dixit finds her new Cub friend

14 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s mythogical show ‘Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi- Kahani Mata Rani Ki’ has recently completed 100 episodes. The show revolves around the three devi’s and a young girl who is essentially born to be the mother of the universe. 

The recent track of the show revolves around Maisha Dixit who is essaying the role of younger Vaishno Devi in the show. The thee Devi’s were training Vaishno Devi. They taught her skills that became really useful for her. 

In the recent episode , Maisha Dixit gets a gift from Maa Kali . And to all her surprise it was a cub. The cub has a lot of connection to the formation of Maa Vaishno Devi. This cub later stayed with her throughout. 

This marks the beginning of Maa Vaishno Devi as Sherawali

To know more ………

