Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi; After Puja Banerjee, Manisha Rawat quits actress reveals the reason

MUMBAI: Another TV actress has decided to take a break from acting amidst Covid-19 outbreak and this time it's Manisha Rawat, who essays the character of Goddess Saraswati on Star Bharat's Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi. We got to know that the actress is currently not in the city and hasn't resumed the shoot yet. When we tried to find out the reason a source informed us that Manisha has decided to discontinue her association with the show and she has informed about her decision to the makers.

We contacted Manisha to confirm the same and talking to us exclusively, she told us, "It's true that I have quit the show. There are two major reasons for me to take this decision. Vaishno Devi in the show is grown up now so I don't feel I will have major scenes going ahead in the story as the show will focus on Vaishno Devi more. Also, right now I am in Uttarakhand with my family and due to the pandemic, I am finding it difficult for me to come back to the city and join the show as cases are increasing day by day in Mumbai."

She also added, "I had a great time and this show has been great learning as it was my first mythological show which I always wanted to experience. Once things settle, then I'll start looking for another project. But this time I want to explore something new."

Few days back, SpotboyE.com exclusively told you that Puja Banerjee, who was essaying the character of Vaishno Devi, quit the show as she wanted to give time to her marital life. Later, Paridhi Sharma stepped into her shoes. Last year, Toral Rasputra who was playing Samridhi Devi (Vaishno Devi's mother) decided to leave as the show was taking a major leap and she didn't want to play that age.

Currently, makers are hunting actresses for both the characters. It will be interesting to see after Paridhi which new faces join the team.

CREDIT: SpotboyE