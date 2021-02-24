Jagannath Nivangune celebrates his birthday with friends and family

MUMBAI: Jagannath Nivangune, who essays Ramji Maloji Sakpal in &TV's Ek Mahanayak, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, celebrated his birthday with his family and friends in Pune. Giving details about the celebrations, Jagannath said, "Honestly, birthdays usually mean spending quality time with family. So, I drove back to Pune to spend the entire day with my near and dear ones after a gap of two months. The family did have many surprises and celebrations in-store, and the entire day was well-spent where we binged on some good home-made food, sang and danced. The cast and crew of Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar connected virtually via video calls and messages. I even received so many calls and messages from the fans on my social media pages. I must say, the amount of love and appreciation that I have been getting for the role of Ramji, Bhimrao's father in the show, has been incredible. The show and the role of Ramji have been a stepping stone for my career. Since its launch, the show has set a new benchmark and received great admiration for its storyline and characterization. 'Ek Mahanayak Dr B. R. Ambedkar' is a never-told-before life story of Babasaheb in the Hindi GEC space. Produced by Smruti Shushilkumar Shinde's SOBO Films, the show is an inspirational story of Babasaheb and his journey from the tender age of five to becoming the prime architect of the Indian constitution.

Watch Jaganath Nivangune as Ramji Maloji Sakpal in &TV's Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar every Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm