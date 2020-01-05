Jagnoor Aneja holidays in Europe!

MUMBAI: New Decade and New Year has already started and it’s the time when television celebrities take a break from their busy schedule to plan a vacay. One such celebrity is MTV fame Jagnoor Aneja who had recently visited Europe with his beloved mom to spend a glorious time there with her.

When asked Jagnoor about his recently visited trip, he said “Firstly a very Happy New Year to all. May 2020 be the one where all your dreams come alive. And yes my trip to Europe was very special because I went there with my lady love, my mom. I am gonna cherish the time I spent with her there forever. I have never seen her that much happy before. In fact, everyone must plan a good vacation with there parents amidst their super busy life. After all, they deserve all the happiness in life. And everyone knows my love for traveling (laughs)”



He gave his fans major vacation goals as he shared his pictures on his social media account.