News

Jai Mummy Di fame Samarth Shandilya to feature in ALTBalaji’s Bhai Hamara Sakth Launda?

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
26 Feb 2020 03:33 PM

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the digital world.

We already reported about sensuous actress Anveshi Jain will be a part of ALTBalaji’s Bhai Hamara Sakth Launda.

Now, the latest update is that actor Samarth Shandily who recently gave a stellar performance in Luv Ranjan’s Jai Mummy Di will also most probably be seen in the same project.

Looks like the powerhouse of talent Samarth have impressed the producers at ALTBalaji a lot and thus post casting him in XXX 2, he has apparently been roped in to play a lead role in the project.

Apart from Samarth and Anveshi, as per reports, Nikhil Bhambri, Shubham Kumar, Harsh Beniwal and Divinaa Thackur has been roped in for the project.

Our repeated attempts to reach out to Samarth went in vain.

We promise to be back with more updates on the same.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Samarth Shandilya JAI MUMMY DI ALTBalaji Bhai Hamara Sakth Launda Luv Ranjan XXX 2 Nikhil Bhambri Shubham Kumar Harsh Beniwal Divinaa Thackur TellyChakkar

