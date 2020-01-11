Jai Vats to enter Colors’ Choti Sardarni

MUMBAI: Actor Jai Vats, who has earlier been part of shows like Ikyawann, Jai Jai Jai Bajrangbali, Ramayan amongst others, has joined the cast of Colors’ Choti Sardarni.

Produced by Cockcrow Productions and Shaika Films, Choti Sardarni has been highly appreciated by masses. It is loved by viewers for its outstanding storyline and also how customs, traditions, and minute details of the rich Punjabi culture are portrayed to the T. Also, the credit goes to the stellar cast who always manage to put forward best performance in the show.

According to our sources, Jai has been roped in to play Dr. Sodhi who is a family doctor of the Gill family. Jai will play a cameo but has very important part in the show.

Jai confirmed being part of the show.

Here’s wishing him luck!