Jamai Raja actress Achint Kaur proves that age is just a number!

MUMBAI: Achint Kaur is one of the popular faces of the small and the big screen. The actress has appeared in a number of popular daily soaps in her long career span and people still remember her for her brilliant performances in those shows.

As time flies, things change, people change. However, there's one thing that hasn't changed and it's Achint's beauty and personality. The 49-year-old actress is one stunning diva ever since we have seen her on the TV shows or in films.

Achint's Instagram account is filled with some of the most stunning and beautiful pictures which showcase her beauty in the most amazing way. The actress has taken lots of efforts to maintain herself over the years and going by the pictures, we can just say that she is aging like fine wine.

Achint surely knows how to slay in her every look and the pictures on her social media are a major inspiration for every woman of her age.

Take a look at Achint's pictures.

Isn't she just amazing?

Achint has done a number of famous TV shows like Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, and Jamai Raja, among others. She has also been a part of many films like Om Jai Jagdish, 2 States, Guzaarish, and Kalank among others.