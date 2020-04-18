News

Jamai Raja actress Seema Pandey's building sealed as a doctor tests positive for COVID-2019

Seema Pandey's building has been sealed as a doctor has tested positive for COVID-2019.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2020 10:50 AM

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, ABCD 2 actress Seema Pandey's building in Andheri West has been sealed (from Wednesday) as a doctor staying in the same building has tested positive for COVID-2019.

When contacted, Seema told the portal, "Yes, it’s true. Our building has been sealed. A doctor from our building, who was serving in a hospital, has tested positive. Thankfully, his COVID-19 has been diagnosed at an early stage.

Our entire area is following the lockdown in a disciplined manner. Earlier, we were allowed to go out to buy essentials but ever since they sealed our building (i.e. from April 15), we haven't been allowed to step out.”

Seema then went on to thank her neighbours for co-operating in adhering to the lockdown in totality.

On the work front, Seema is also known for TV shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, and Jamai Raja, to name a few.

Credits: SpotboyE.com

