Jamai Raja's Ravi Dubey flaunts his sculpted physique; check

Jamai Raja's Ravi Dubey has shared a picture wherein he can be seen flaunting his sculpted physique which he gained in an organic manner.

14 Apr 2020 07:39 PM

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey, who is known for his performance in Jamai Raja, is one of the most popular actors. The handsome lad has a huge fan following.

Due to lockdown, gyms are closed, so Ravi is making sure to work out right at home. Ravi shared a collage of his perfectly sculpted physique and stated that he is working out at home with the guidance of his trainer. He also mentioned that he has achieved this body in a very organic manner as he did not resort to the gym or any kind of proteins, weights or non vegetarian food. Here's what he captioned the picture as: "सुविधाएँ ना सही पागलपन तो है ।। Rवी #NoGym #NoProtein #NoWeights #NoNonVeg #fullpower #BodyWeightWorkOut (sic)"

