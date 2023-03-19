Jamie Lever says Krushna Abhishek inspired her to excel in mimicry

Actress Jamie Lever shared her journey as a comedian and how Krushna Abhishek became her inspiration and motivation to excel in mimicry and her performances as a stand-up comedian.
MUMBAI : Actress Jamie Lever shared her journey as a comedian and how Krushna Abhishek became her inspiration and motivation to excel in mimicry and her performances as a stand-up comedian.

Daughter of a popular comedian Johnny Lever, Jamie has worked in 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon', 'Housefull 4', 'Bhoot Police', and also on the comedy-based reality show 'The Comedy Circus'.

She said: "I started my career at 'Comedy Circus', where we were supposed to do mimicry, characters, accents and you were expected to know that. So, when I auditioned for 'Comedy Circus' and was selected, our director, Nakul Sir asked me to make a list of voices and characters I could do. At that time, I could only note 3-4 names and wasn't very confident about them either. I kept learning and grasping from other actors."

Jamie will soon be seen on the web show 'Pop Kaun' along with Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla and the late Satish Kaushik, Kunal Kemmu, and Nupur Sanon.

She further shared how she learned from Krushna Abhishek and improvised as a comedian after looking at his body language and expressions.

"I have learned a lot from him Krushna Abhishek bhai, the way he changes everything about him the moment he essays a character. His voice, his facial expression, his body language, the way he stands, mannerisms, everything, every aspect change. I learned it and started studying my characters too," she added.

'Pop Kaun' will stream from March 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

SOURCE-IANS

 

 

