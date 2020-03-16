Janit Bhutani: A villain plays just as vital a role as the hero

Actor Janit Bhutani, who is currently seen playing the role of Vikrant as an antagonist in the TV show 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan' enjoys playing negative roles.
Janit

MUMBAI : Actor Janit Bhutani, who is currently seen playing the role of Vikrant as an antagonist in the TV show 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan' enjoys playing negative roles.

He says: "I enjoy essaying negative characters. As it has so many shades and layers to act for. I personally feel in almost any story, the villain plays just as vital a role as the hero. The antagonist is often the primary reason why the hero's story is even worth telling. Without the villain, good has nothing to triumph over, nothing challenges the protagonist, and everyone just goes about their average lives."

Janit who started his career as a model, and had the opportunity to feature as a cover model in international magazines says in real life he's fond of kids.

He adds: "In the show, I'm shown and named Kans Mama. And I'm not so good to my niece but in real life I'm fond of kids. And I'm so attached to my niece and look forward to providing each and every happiness to them."

Janit has earlier featured in shows like 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2', 'Rudrakaal' among others.

SOURCE : IANS 

Janit Bhutani Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan Tellychakkar.com
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 09:00

Latest Video