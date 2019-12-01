Jannat Zubair is almost about to reach a milestone, shares her happiness

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani, the popular actress of this generation and famous social media star has come a long way in her career. The actress has received immense love and support from her fans for all her work which makes her the top actresses of the small screen.

Jannat has a huge social media fan following and the actress never fails to share her smallest happiness with her fans. Jannat shared a video where she is seen walking graciously and with lots of joy on her face. Well, there's a reason behind Jannat's million-dollar smile as the actress is almost about to reach a milestone and also set a new record.

Take a look at Jannat's post:\

Well, Jannat revealed in her Insta post that she is inching near to clocking 12 million followers on her Instagram and that's the reason for her happiness. Wow! Isn't that great?

Jannat is one of the youngest actresses of the small screen to have a whopping amount of social media followers.

Are you excited about Jannat's new recording-breaking achievement? Tell us in the comments.