News

Jannat Zubair and Mr Faisu are UP TO something!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Dec 2019 06:41 PM

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular small screen actress and has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress has a huge fan following on her social media accounts. 

What do you think about this Showtee ?

Jannat's rising popularity on social media is all because of the wonderful posts which she shares with her fans. We have always seen Jannat sharing videos and pictures with TikTok star Faisal Khan aka Mr Faisu. The duo makes for a great onscreen pair, and fans are eagerly waiting to see them share screen soon.

Well, the latest post shared by Jannat will leave several questions in your mind. The actress shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram account. In the picture, we can see Jannat's brother Ayaan Rahmani and Mr Faisu.

Take a look at the picture.

View this post on Instagram

Hush hush What is it?

A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29) on

What caught our attention was Jannat's cryptic caption where she is all set to make an announcement soon but is just teasing fans with this post. 

Jannat's post has left the fans curious and wondering as to what she is up to. Also, fans are guessing if she is teaming up with Faisu for an exciting project. 

What do you think about it? Any guesses? Tell us in the comments.

 

Tags > Jannat Zubair, Mr Faisu, TikTok star, Ayaan Rahmani, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

MasterChef-6 Judges grab a bite at Khau Galli in...

MasterChef-6 Judges grab a bite at Khau Galli in Juhu
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

past seven days