Jannat Zubair and Mr Faisu are UP TO something!

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular small screen actress and has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress has a huge fan following on her social media accounts.

Jannat's rising popularity on social media is all because of the wonderful posts which she shares with her fans. We have always seen Jannat sharing videos and pictures with TikTok star Faisal Khan aka Mr Faisu. The duo makes for a great onscreen pair, and fans are eagerly waiting to see them share screen soon.

Well, the latest post shared by Jannat will leave several questions in your mind. The actress shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram account. In the picture, we can see Jannat's brother Ayaan Rahmani and Mr Faisu.

Take a look at the picture.

What caught our attention was Jannat's cryptic caption where she is all set to make an announcement soon but is just teasing fans with this post.

Jannat's post has left the fans curious and wondering as to what she is up to. Also, fans are guessing if she is teaming up with Faisu for an exciting project.

