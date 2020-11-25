Jannat Zubair and Mr.Faisu bag two music videos

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular small screen actresses and has a number of hits shows to her credit. The actress has a huge fan following on her social media accounts. (Read here: Congratulations: Jannat Zubair is INSTAGRAM Queen of the Week! )

Jannat's rising popularity on social media is all because of the wonderful posts which she shares with her fans. We have always seen Jannat sharing videos and pictures with TikTok star Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu. The duo makes for a great onscreen pair, and fans adore their jodi and even ship them together.

Jannat and Faisu have shared screen space in a few music videos and have got appreciation for the same. One of their most popular hits is the peppy song Fruity Lagdi Hai.

Well, the buzz is that the duo is all set to star in yet other projects together.

According to our sources, Jannat and Faisu will be a part of two music videos by Ramji Gulati. The songs are being shot in Dubai wherein Jannat and Faisu are having a great time along with Faisu’s family.

We couldn’t connect with the duo for a comment.

