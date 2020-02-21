Jannat Zubair and Ritvik Arora fans want Jaanvik back on screen

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is a popular television actress. She started her career in 2009 but got fame through Colors’ soap opera Phulwa in 2011. She also played the role of young Phool Kalwan in Bharat Ka Veer Putra-Maharana Pratap and Pankti Sharma in Tu Aashiqui. In 2018, she was seen in Bollywood film Hichki as one of Rani Mukherji’s students.

On the other hand, Ritvik Arora, also a popular actor, is famously known for portraying the role of Ahaan Dhanrajgir in Tu Aashiqui. He is currently portraying the role of Rajvansh in the popular series, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, which airs on Star Plus. Arora made his debut with Tu Aashiqui opposite Jannat Zubair Rahmani. The duo was extremely loved by the viewers in Tu Aashiqui, where they shared great chemistry. Audience extremely loved their chemistry and is demanding these two superstars back together. Fans can’t stop talking about these two. A fan who posted a picture of them captioned it as, ‘‘all I need is janvik...honestly i want them back together someone just bring them back.”

