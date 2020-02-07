News

Jannat Zubair and TikTok star Faisal Shaikh’s FUN time in Mauritius; their video is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular television actresses. She made her television debut with Dil Mill Gayye and later went on to star in many more serials.

The actress, who has been winning hearts of audience with her acting chops, is also known for her TikTok videos. Speaking about the same, fans have been loving the music video ‘Fruity Lagdi Hai’, which also stars TikTok sensation Faisal Shaikh.

Both of them have a huge fan following on social media wherein they keep sharing TikTok videos. Fans love their chemistry in the videos and eagerly wait for their new ones. Recently, Faisal took to his Instagram handle to announce his upcoming project with Jannat Zubair, and shared a picture of the two in Mauritius, hinting that their upcoming collaboration may be shot in Mauritius. Looks like that may be true, as Faisal announced that he is on a vacation in Mauritius.

Taking to social media, he shared a video featuring himself and Jannat and captioned it as, “I am on vacation  #mauritius. #keepgoing #keepmotivating #faisusquad #kbye.”

Take a look below:

