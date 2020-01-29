Jannat Zubair fooling Mr Faisu in THIS hilarious video will make you go LOL

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is currently one of the top actresses of the small screen who is ruling several hearts with her beauty and talent. The diva has come a long way in her career and is climbing the ladder of success with every passing day.

Jannat has been a part of several shows in her long career span and each of her show proved to be a super hit among the viewers.

The actress is also a huge social media star and enjoys a whopping 13.3 million followers on her Instagram account. She is the only TV actress to have such a massive number of followers on Instagram. The actress' fan following is increasing rapidly, all thanks to her strong social media presence.

We all know how Jannat keeps sharing several videos with her dear friend and TikTok star Faisal Shaikh AKA Mr Faisu. The duo's chemistry is always on point in each and every video and everyone loves it.

And now, in the latest video, we see how Jannat upped her flirting game with Faisu and then made a big fool of him.

Take a look at the video: