Jannat Zubair is giving Ayaan Zubair 'Rishwat' and the reason is hilarious

05 Mar 2020 11:26 AM

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the popular actresses of the small screen. The ace star has come a long way in her career. Jannat started her small-screen career at a very young age and today, she is ruling several hearts with her creativity and talent. 

We all know Jannat is very close of her young brother Ayaan Zubair Rahmani. Both share a very special bond and have always shared fun videos on social media. Jannat and Ayaan's videos are highly liked by the viewers. 

And now, Jannat has shared an Instagram story where we can see how Ayaan is pampering his ender sister Jannat by pressing her legs. Well, there's a twist in this! 

Jannat captioned the video and wrote that she will give Ayaan four thousand rupees to press her legs for an hour. 

Take a look at the pictures:

Well, it seems Ayaan is taking lots of efforts to earn some money from his sister. 

What do you think about Ayaan and Jannat's beautiful bond? Tell us in the comments.

