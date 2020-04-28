Jannat Zubair goofs up big time!

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

Jannat started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors’ Tv and since then the audience has termed her has a good actress.

Post that she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist, and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti on Colors’ most popular show Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

Today Jannat is a sensational actress on social media, and recently she had won the icon of the year award.

Now we came across a video of Jannat and her little brother where there are have shot for a Tik – Tok video, and the two look very adorable and cute with each other.

In the video, you can see how her brother asks her who is the Prime Minister of India and how Jannat goofs up big time with the answer and is quite embarrassed about it.

The fans have commented saying that they love watching the brother and sister’s fun videos and their partnership is lovely.

While some have replied that Jannat just had an Alia Bhatt moment. The duo doesn’t fail to entertain the fans and the audiences. Both are quite active on the social media platform.

There is no doubt that Jannat and her brother share a very special bond and their videos are filled with so much love and cuteness.

