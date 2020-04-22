Jannat Zubair had a MASSIVE FIGHT with brother Ayaan

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular actresses and a social media star who has a whopping more than 12 million followers on Instagram. The actress sure knows to keep her fans updated about her latest whereabouts by sharing some memorable moments of her personal and professional life.

And now, as we all know, Jannat is quite naughty when she is spending time with her little brother Ayaan.

The brother and sister jodi have given major sibling goals through their strong bonding, and their pictures and videos are pure delight for their fans.

However, recently, things took an ugly turn and Jannat and Ayaan ended up in having a massive fight. But, before you panic, let us reveal that the fight was only while shooting for a fun video.

Jannat shared a funny video on Instagram wherein her Tom and Jerry bond with her brother Ayaan is the highlight. Like every brother and sister, Jannat and Ayaan fight a lot. Jannat being the elder one gets an advantage as she can hit her younger sibling and with that innocent face that she has, she gets away with the mischief, while Ayaan has to face the brunt of it.

Have a look at the video:

What are your views on Jannat and Ayaan’s bond? Hit the comment section below.

