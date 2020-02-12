Jannat Zubair has a blast with...

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair has managed to garner a huge fan base on social media. The popular TikTok star constantly shares interesting and entertaining TikTok videos. As Valentine’s Day is just a few days from now, Jannat seems to all about love. She has found a new TikTok partner as Faisu aka Faisal ditched her for another girl, and now, Jannat is singing about 'loverfemi' with this new mate.

On Instagram, Jannat Zubair shared a TikTok video captioning it, 'Mujhko hone lagi Loverfemii @ishaankhanblive @abhinavshekhar73 @blivemusicofficial @blivemediabox @mikhill007 #blivemusic #loverfehmi #valentinesday #blivemediabox'. In the video, Jannat introduces her new TikTok video partner and shared how ‘Loverfemii’ is happening to her, just before Valentine’s day. She is seen with her cute brother Ayaan Zubair. In the video, the brother-sister duo is captured having fun, while Jannat acts like she’s madly in love with someone, leaving her brother amused.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE