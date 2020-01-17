Jannat Zubair looks pretty in rainbow colors

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair rose to fame with Phulwa in 2011 where she played the role of young Phulwa. The show gave her immense popularity and made her a household name. Since then, she appeared in lots of shows, movies, and song albums.

The actress recently recorded the title track for Tokers House. In 2018, she was seen in Bollywood film Hichki as one of Rani Mukerji's students.

Her success rose to another level when she started posting lip-sync videos on the Tik-Tok app. She has earned the precious badge of being an ace Tik-Tok star and has millions of followers on her Instagram account.

Now, fans have posted a video in which Jannat is looking beautiful and gorgeous in rainbow colors.

This video will make you believe that Jannat not only entertains but also gives us the best tips to look picture prefect .

Have a look.