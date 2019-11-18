Jannat Zubair plays a magic trick with brother Ayaan, it hilariously goes wrong

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular social media stars who have a whopping 11.6 million followers on Instagram. The actress surely knows how to keep her fans updated about her latest whereabouts and also share some memorable moments of her life.



And now, as we all know Jannat is quite naughty when she is spending time with her brother Ayaan. The brother-sister jodi has given major sibling goals through their strong bonding.



The latest video shared by the actress shows that she is one prankster.



Jannat is seen showing a magic trick to her little brother, well, things turned out to be quite different than expected as the prank went wrong.



Take a look at the video:

By the end of the video, both Jannat and Ayaan seem to be enjoying these precious moments and we simply love the smile on their face.



Well, we don’t really know if Jannat was actually trying to play a magic trick or a prank on her brother



What do you think about these amazing siblings? Tell us in the comments.