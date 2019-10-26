Jannat Zubair Rahmani clocks 11 million followers on Instagram, thanks her fans

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s career is reaching new heights every passing day. The 17-year-old actress has achieved many milestones in her long career span and has definitely a long way to go.

We all know how Jannat is a popular media sensation and has a huge fan following on various social media accounts.

While Jannat ranks first to have a maximum number of followers among the young star lot, the actress has added another feather to her cap. Jannat has clocked 11 million followers on Instagram. Yes, you heard it right!

The actress couldn’t stop beaming with joy and thanked her fans through her Instagram story.

Take a look at the post:

Jannat’s Instagram account is a treat for her fans as it is full of beautiful pictures and videos.

On the work front, Jannat was last seen in the show Aap Ke Aa Jane Se.

Here’s wishing Jannat many congratulations for 11 million followers.