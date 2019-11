MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the famous actresses of this generation who has a huge fan following.



The beautiful actress is immensely popular among the fans and is loved by them. But there's someone whom Jannat loves a lot and it's her mother. Yes, it's her mother's birthday and the actress took to her Instagram account to wish her.



Jannat showered all her love to her mother in her post and we can't stop awwing.



Take a look at the post:

The mother-daughter duo is looking beautiful together as they pose for the picture. Seems Jannat is very close to her mother and this post says it all.We wish Jannat's mother a very happy birthday!