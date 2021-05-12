Jannat Zubair reveals the reason she rejected Khatron Ke Khiladi, says she will never do Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV and since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti on Colors’ most popular show Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

Today, she is a huge internet sensation and has a crazy fan following. Her fans keep showering her with lots of love and support.

In a recent interview, Jannat revealed that she was offered the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi this year as well as last year, but she rejected the offer as she was not mentally prepared for such a show. She said maybe physically, she is, but mentally, she didn’t think she could have handled such a show right now.

She further said that she would love to the show someday when she thinks she can handle the pressure.

Jannat said that she would never do Bigg Boss as that’s not her cup of tea and she is not meant for it.

On Anushka Sen participating in the show, Jannat said that she is very strong and matured just like her and knows what she is doing. She is the youngest contestant on the show, and she sends her best wishes.

Jannat said that Anushka will make us proud as she will do all the stunts well and emerge as a winner.

Well, Jannat and Anushka are good friends and are very cordial with each other.

