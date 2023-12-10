Jannat Zubair rolls out a new vlog on her working day despite being under the weather

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most famous faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praise for her acting at an early age but has gone on to become one of the youngest and most popular influencers on Social media, with millions following her every move.

The actress always shares little tidbits about her life on her social media page. The actress enjoys a fan following of whopping 46.4 Million followers on just Instagram alone and more followers on different social media platforms as well.

Jannat is also known as a global influencer and has collaborated with many other viral sensations from all over the world before.

She is also a vlogger and recently she shared a post of what her working day looks like when she is not feeling well.

She mentioned how she does not feel like getting out of the house but she has a meeting. She takes us through her basic make-up routine which consists of three minute routine with a kajal, lipstick and wears a white Indian chikan kurta suit.

She drops her brother to the gym, attends meetings and winds up her day by 11:00 pm.

Take a look:

