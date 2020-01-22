Jannat Zubair’s latest Instagram photo will woo you

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses.

Apart from her acting chops, she is also known for being an active social media user.

Yes, the Aap Ke Aa Jane Se and Tu Aashiqui fame actress is quite active on social media. Her social media page is full of interesting posts. Some of the pictures and videos will entertain you while others will give you major fashion goals.

And she has yet again shared a stylish picture of herself. In the picture, she looked gorgeous in a simple yet so stylish outfit. She wore trendy earrings and kept her hair open. Along with her stylish avatar, her captioned also caught our attention.

Jannat wrote beside the picture, “Eyes talk better than words sometimes.”

Take a look below:

Did you like her picture?