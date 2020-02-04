News

Jannat Zubair’s style game is on point; check out her latest photo

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
04 Feb 2020 08:00 AM

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani, who is one of the most popular television actresses, certainly knows how to rock her looks!

The pretty actress regularly shares posts on her Instagram handle. Yes, the Aap Ke Aa Jane Se and Tu Aashiqui fame actress is quite active on social media. Her social media page is full of interesting posts. Some of the pictures and videos will entertain you while others will give you major fashion goals.

Jannat has yet again shared a stylish picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen sporting blue denim bottom which she teamed up with a stylish white top. Complimenting her picture is an interesting caption.

Sharing the picture from her Mauritius diaries, the actress captioned it as, “Hayee Garmiii.”

Take a look below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hayee Garmiii

A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29) on

Did you like her picture? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

 

