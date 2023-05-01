Jannat Zubair’s throwback video is sure to melt your heart, deets inside

MUMBAI :Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in Colors TV's popular show, Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

She also grabbed headlines for her performance in the reality show ‘Khatro Ke Khiladi’, where she was seen doing a lot daredevil stunts and facing her fears.

Jannat Zubair has really made a name for herself and is also one of the most successful influencers on social media.

Recently, one of Jannat’s fans had posted a throwback video where we can see how beautifully Jannat Zubair has grown up.

Jannat Zubair reposted the video on her story and the fans are going crazy looking at her growth. Jannat looked really cute as a child artist and even now she is one of the most beautiful actresses in her generation.

Tell us how much you miss the kid version of Jannat Zubair in the comment section.

