Jannat Zubair’s winning mantra is kickass; check photo

MUMBAI: It is said that happiness is a state of mind, so when you want to win something, staying happy and positive is very important. But what if it’s a negative situation? Well, popular television actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani has the answer for you.

Jannat is one of the most popular television actresses. She is also known for her TikTok videos.

She has 14.2m followers on Instagram. Jannat keeps her fans and followers hooked to her page by posting fun, delightful as well as inspiring posts.

Her latest picture, which she shared today, sees her sitting on a bike. She sported a colourful stylish outfit and pouted in front of the lens.

Motivating her fans, followers and friends, she wrote beside the picture, “If you stay positive in a negative situation you win.” Take a look below.