Jannat Zubair shares her quarantine routine!

03 Apr 2020 08:41 PM

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular small screen actresses and has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress has a huge fan following on her social media accounts. Jannat's rising popularity on social media is all because of the wonderful posts she shares with her fans.

She frequently includes her brother Ayaan Zubair in her videos.

Jannat was recently in the news for reportedly breaking up with her TikTok partner Faisal Shaikh.

Ever since the lockdown of 21 days was announced, celebrities are more active on social media than ever. Jannat has now shared a new YouTube video wherein she gives her fans a tour of her cozy house and reveals her daily routine.

Have a look below.

